Man sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling live-in partner in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Thane in Maharashtra for strangling his live-in partner in 2018.

Thane Sessions Judge Abhay J Mantri also fined Bhiwandi-resident Omprakash Kaul alias Adivasi Rs 30,000, which will be given to the three children of the deceased.

Kaul's wife was in her native town and he started living in with Sonia Adivasi (30), but the couple frequently quarrelled as he sent a part of his income to his wife, as per the prosecution.

In the intervening night of July 31 and August 1, 2018, he strangled Sonia and then hanged her body from the ceiling of the house.

Additional Public Prosecutor SH Mhatre said investigating officer Inspector VK Deshmukh and constable Vaibhav Chavan managed to get the victim's minor son from Uttar Pradesh to depose.

He was an eyewitness and his deposition nailed Kaul, the APP said.

