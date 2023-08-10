Left Menu

Man arrested for killing his five-year-old nephew in UP's Sultanpur

One Chait Singh, a resident of Majre Dehli village, killed his nephew Ritesh 5 by slitting his trot with a sharp object and dumped the body in a well on Wednesday night, said Ashok Gaud, the SHO of Baldirai Police Station.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 15:56 IST
Man arrested for killing his five-year-old nephew in UP's Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his five-year-old nephew and dumped the body in a well in a village falling under the Baldirai Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Thursday. ''One Chait Singh, a resident of Majre Dehli village, killed his nephew Ritesh (5) by slitting his trot with a sharp object and dumped the body in a well on Wednesday night,'' said Ashok Gaud, the SHO of Baldirai Police Station. The police recovered the body from the well and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

''The accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The motive behind the incident is not clear. Prima facie it appears to be a case of family dispute,'' added the Station House Officer (SHO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023