Three more held for murder of man in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Three more people, including a juvenile, were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up and stabbed outside a mall in west Delhis Rajouri Garden, police said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people, including a juvenile, were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up and stabbed outside a mall in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said on Thursday. The investigation has revealed the involvement of four people in the incident, they added. One person -- Sohil -- was arrested earlier, police said, adding Hemant and Manoj have now been arrested while one juvenile was apprehended. The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday. Mohammad Kaif, who had an altercation with some boys outside the City Square Mall, was beaten and stabbed by Sohil -- a resident of Raghubir Nagar -- and his friends.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. Sohil was traced and apprehended on Wednesday. Kaif died during treatment on Wednesday. The victim suffered two stab injuries on his thigh, severing a vital vein, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

