Man beaten up as his bike brushes past another motorcycle in west Delhi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four unidentified people in west Delhi after his motorcycle brushed past their two-wheeler, police said on Thursday.

The accused also took away his motorcycle in Rajouri Garden area, they said.

According to complainant Manoj, he, along with his cousins, was on a bike when their vehicle brushed past another motorcycle, police said.

When they reached the Kukreja red light, those on the other motorcycle stopped there and assaulted the complainant with a helmet after recounting the incident involving the two bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The attackers also took away Manoj's motorcycle. According to the available information, four people attacked the complainant, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) is being registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. Efforts are on to identify the attackers, the DCP added.

