Left Menu

Man beaten up as his bike brushes past another motorcycle in west Delhi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four unidentified people in west Delhi after his motorcycle brushed past their two-wheeler, police said on Thursday.The accused also took away his motorcycle in Rajouri Garden area, they said.According to complainant Manoj, he, along with his cousins, was on a bike when their vehicle brushed past another motorcycle, police said.When they reached the Kukreja red light, those on the other motorcycle stopped there and assaulted the complainant with a helmet after recounting the incident involving the two bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police West Vichitra Veer said.The attackers also took away Manojs motorcycle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:01 IST
Man beaten up as his bike brushes past another motorcycle in west Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four unidentified people in west Delhi after his motorcycle brushed past their two-wheeler, police said on Thursday.

The accused also took away his motorcycle in Rajouri Garden area, they said.

According to complainant Manoj, he, along with his cousins, was on a bike when their vehicle brushed past another motorcycle, police said.

When they reached the Kukreja red light, those on the other motorcycle stopped there and assaulted the complainant with a helmet after recounting the incident involving the two bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The attackers also took away Manoj's motorcycle. According to the available information, four people attacked the complainant, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) is being registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. Efforts are on to identify the attackers, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023