Over 28.99 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal

As on 3rd August, 2023, more than 28.99 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal. The data of gig workers is not separately captured on the eShram portal. State/UT-wise count of the unorganised workers registered on eShram portal is annexed.

eShram portal provides multiple modes of registration, through self-registration as well as assisted mode registration to facilitate smooth registration process. Self-registration includes registration through eShram portal and Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) mobile app. Assisted mode registration includes registration through Common Service Centre (CSC) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs). The registration facility is available at over 4 lakh CSC centers across the country. State Seva Kendras have also been on boarded. Further, CSC organizes awareness camps at various places for mobilization of workers.

The eShram portal has been integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal. An unorganised worker including gig workers can register on NCS using his/ her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for suitable job opportunities. An option/ link has also been provided to registrant on eShram portal to seamlessly register on NCS.

For the first time, the definition of ‘gig worker’ or ‘platform worker’ has been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code). The Code envisages setting up of helpline, facilitation centre, etc. for gig workers and platform workers by the appropriate Government to assist them to obtain registration, to facilitate their enrolment in the social security schemes, etc.

The Government has taken several measures to safeguard the privacy of registered workers’ data on eShram portal such as consent based secure data sharing, in-transit data protection, at-rest data protection, firewall, API management, cloud portal, database security, Aadhaar Data Vault, VPN tunnel, encrypted of data using Digital Rights Management (DRM) software etc.

