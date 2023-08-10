All systems go for Eastern Cape Presidential Imbizo

It is all systems go for the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo, which is set to be held in Instika Yethu Local Municipality in the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

This is according to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, who was briefing media ahead of the imbizo.

“All the Ministers will be here. They will be able to account for issues that are raised on human settlements, water and sanitation, health, education, societal ills and crime.

“We are confident that the ninth imbizo will yield the positive results that we have seen in the last eight izimbizo. The main objective is to ensure that our communities are tomorrow afforded the opportunity to speak to the President.

“In a nutshell, tomorrow we will strengthen a partnership with citizens in order to deal with issues affecting their daily lives, as imbizo is a tool of development communication to bridge the information gap and address service delivery backlogs in rural areas,” Nkadimeng said.

Honing in on the challenges the Eastern Cape is facing, the Minister said government is already focused on implementing and finding solutions to the water challenges in the province.

“We are looking strongly into the improvement of our disaster management assessment teams at COGTA and also in the province because we know now that KZN and Eastern Cape are more disaster prone in terms of floods… and some areas like Gqeberha are disaster prone in terms of drought.

“[There is] a water and waste water treatment project… that services both the Amathole and Chris Hani [Districts]. The project is currently running and servicing two districts. I would want… the Eastern Cape government, COGTA and the Department of Water and Sanitation to do a replica of such projects in all the areas in the Eastern Cape that have a problem of water provision and sanitation,” she said.

Izimbizo present an opportunity for South Africans from all corners of the country to voice out the challenges they have directly to the President and Cabinet, with a view to tackle them head on.

Thus far, the President has visited all provinces, with the Eastern Cape imbizo expected to be the last in this round.

“These series of interactions and engagements brought communities closer to the President and the entire leadership across the three spheres, and also ensured that their issues are made known.

“As reflected earlier, the successful institutionalisation of the DDM compels us to collaborate with key strategic stakeholders, including traditional and Khoi-San leaders, as well as business and civil society at large in planning, budgeting and implementation, as well as monitoring and evaluation.

“The DDM Presidential Izimbizo are a practical expression of community centred development that is rooted on active public participation and accountability. President is committed to continuing to build an ethical, capable and developmental State that delivers on its mandate and is corruption free at every sphere,” Nkadimeng said.

She called on citizens in the Eastern Cape to attend tomorrow’s imbizo and have their voices heard.

“We call on all communities of the Chris Hani District to come and interact directly with President Ramaphosa, who will be accompanied by public representatives from national, provincial and local government in keeping with the principles of the DDM.

“Transport and related logistical arrangements have been finalised to ferry communities from various areas to ensure that no one is left behind in the transformation journey of our country,” she said.

