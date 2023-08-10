Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:18 IST
Man arrested for duping govt job aspirants in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a man who was on the run for the last nine years after he was booked for duping people on the pretext of arranging government jobs, an official said.

Bilal Ahmad Handoo alias ''Doctor Sahib'', a resident of Bemina locality in Srinagar, was arrested by the special team of economic offences wing of the Crime Branch Jammu, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said a case under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered at the Crime Branch Jammu police station in 2012 following a complaint by a person that he was duped of his hard earned money by a gang on the pretext of arranging government jobs for his children.

The spokesperson said Handoo had been evading his arrest for the last nine years by constantly changing his locations.

A chargesheet against the accused, including Handoo, was filed in a court in 2014 for judicial determination after allegations of cheating and fraud were substantiated and proved against them during the course of investigation, he said.

Handoo is the eighth absconder arrested by the Crime Branch Jammu in different cases in the past nine weeks, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

