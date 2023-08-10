Left Menu

CBI arrests chief sanitary inspector in Chandigarh on bribery charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:26 IST
CBI arrests chief sanitary inspector in Chandigarh on bribery charge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested a chief sanitary inspector of Chandigarh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for reinstating a junior sanitary inspector, officials said on Thursday.

The agency nabbed Chander Mohan and health supervisor Sandeep Dhankhar after laying a trap based on information about the exchange, they said.

It produced both the arrested before a special court, which remanded them to 14 days' judicial custody, the officials added.

''A case was registered on a complaint against a chief sanitary inspector of the UT of Chandigarh. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe in lieu of reinstating the complainant who had been removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contractual) as he was not able to attend office due to an accident,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the probe agency conducted searches at the premises of both the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023