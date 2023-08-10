Man held with mephedrone, charas worth Rs 2.90 lakh in Thane

A man was held in Wagle Estate area in Thane allegedly with mephedrone and charas cumulatively worth Rs 2.90 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Milind Dubey (42) was held by a team of Crime Unit V from Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday evening, he said.

''We seized 70 grams of mephedrone and 27 grams of charas. We also seized a motorcycle, cash and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 65,000,'' Crime Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke told PTI.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and Dubey has been remanded in police custody till August 14, he added.

