Man held with mephedrone, charas worth Rs 2.90 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was held in Wagle Estate area in Thane allegedly with mephedrone and charas cumulatively worth Rs 2.90 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Milind Dubey (42) was held by a team of Crime Unit V from Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday evening, he said.

''We seized 70 grams of mephedrone and 27 grams of charas. We also seized a motorcycle, cash and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 65,000,'' Crime Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke told PTI.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and Dubey has been remanded in police custody till August 14, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

