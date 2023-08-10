Left Menu

SIU welcomes disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Hospital officials

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:21 IST
SIU welcomes disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Hospital officials
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital officials based on findings and recommendations made by the SIU.

This comes after the Gauteng Department of Health earlier this week announced that it has suspended six of the nine officials that were sighted in the SIU’s report. 

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU noted that while the Deputy Director for Supply Chain has since retired, a Chief Physiotherapist has resigned, and a sessional Medical Officer has since stopped working at the facility.

The disciplinary action comes after the SIU entered into a secondment agreement with the Gauteng Provincial Government to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration in matters pertaining to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital under the Gauteng Department of Health.

The SIU handed over a preliminary investigation report to the Premier of Gauteng in December 2022. Based on the findings of the report, the SIU has since motivated for a proclamation to further investigate supply chain management at the Tembisa Hospital.

“Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted, and the SIU investigation findings points to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions. 

“In addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, the SIU also identifies systematic failures, and makes recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said. 

The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. 

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023