SIU welcomes disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Hospital officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital officials based on findings and recommendations made by the SIU.

This comes after the Gauteng Department of Health earlier this week announced that it has suspended six of the nine officials that were sighted in the SIU’s report.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU noted that while the Deputy Director for Supply Chain has since retired, a Chief Physiotherapist has resigned, and a sessional Medical Officer has since stopped working at the facility.

The disciplinary action comes after the SIU entered into a secondment agreement with the Gauteng Provincial Government to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration in matters pertaining to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital under the Gauteng Department of Health.

The SIU handed over a preliminary investigation report to the Premier of Gauteng in December 2022. Based on the findings of the report, the SIU has since motivated for a proclamation to further investigate supply chain management at the Tembisa Hospital.

“Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted, and the SIU investigation findings points to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions.

“In addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, the SIU also identifies systematic failures, and makes recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said.

The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)