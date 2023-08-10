Left Menu

Week-long celebration in Latur to mark 75 years of Independence

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:56 IST
Week-long celebration in Latur to mark 75 years of Independence
  • Country:
  • India

A week-long celebration to mark 75 years of India's Independence began in Latur in Maharashtra and will go on till August 15, an official said.

The Amrut Week celebrations began on Wednesday and will involve a plantation drive, unveiling of a stone sculpture among other initiatives in the district, he said.

A procession was held in Sham Nagar in which collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge carried a pot (kalash) to take soil from the area to plant 75 indigenous saplings, he said.

''Soil from here will be sent to the national capital Delhi and it will be used in Amrit Vatika etc. Amrit Vans will be set up in several places in the district,'' the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023