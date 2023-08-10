Week-long celebration in Latur to mark 75 years of Independence

A week-long celebration to mark 75 years of India's Independence began in Latur in Maharashtra and will go on till August 15, an official said.

The Amrut Week celebrations began on Wednesday and will involve a plantation drive, unveiling of a stone sculpture among other initiatives in the district, he said.

A procession was held in Sham Nagar in which collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge carried a pot (kalash) to take soil from the area to plant 75 indigenous saplings, he said.

''Soil from here will be sent to the national capital Delhi and it will be used in Amrit Vatika etc. Amrit Vans will be set up in several places in the district,'' the collector said.

