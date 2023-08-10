Week-long celebration in Latur to mark 75 years of Independence
- Country:
- India
A week-long celebration to mark 75 years of India's Independence began in Latur in Maharashtra and will go on till August 15, an official said.
The Amrut Week celebrations began on Wednesday and will involve a plantation drive, unveiling of a stone sculpture among other initiatives in the district, he said.
A procession was held in Sham Nagar in which collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge carried a pot (kalash) to take soil from the area to plant 75 indigenous saplings, he said.
''Soil from here will be sent to the national capital Delhi and it will be used in Amrit Vatika etc. Amrit Vans will be set up in several places in the district,'' the collector said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- The Amrut Week
- India
- Varsha Thakur
- Delhi
- Vans
- Sham Nagar
ALSO READ
Air India aims to increase annual cargo capacity to two million tonnes in five years
We have a target for next 25 years; we are moving with a dream to make India a developed nation: PM Modi.
We showcased India's diversity to the world by organising G20 meetings in 50 cities: PM Modi.
India can eliminate poverty, asserts PM Modi citing data from Niti Aayog report.
No-trust motion collective effort of INDIA alliance, LS should take it up Thursday: Cong