DMRE committed to closing illicit mining in Riverlea by end of Sep 2023

"Cabinet welcomed the deployment of a special police unit, which is supported by the military, in Riverlea, Johannesburg, to deal with illegal mining in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has committed to closing all derelict open shafts and mine holes in Riverlea by the end of September 2023, while finalising plans to do the same across the country.

This is due to the illicit activities that have left some communities living in fear.

“Cabinet welcomed the deployment of a special police unit, which is supported by the military, in Riverlea, Johannesburg, to deal with illegal mining in the area.

“In addition, Cabinet commended the arrest of over 194 suspects over illegal mining activities and directed law-enforcement agencies to urgently clamp down on this and other serious crimes in the country,” Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday.

She was addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the pre-release calendar for the publication of the quarterly crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year.

“The crime statistics will be released in August and November 2023 for quarters one and two, and February and May 2024 for quarter three and quarter four, respectively. The frequent release of crime statistics is important for monitoring crime trends and better decision-making in the fight against crime,” Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet also approved the submission of the draft National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill of 2023 to Parliament.

“The Bill amends the NPA Act, 1998 (Act 32 of 1998) to provide for the establishment of the Investigating Directorate as a permanent entity within the NPA, and to also strengthen its investigative powers,” the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

