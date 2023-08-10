MP: In video message, ‘hafiz’ apologises for offensive remarks against sanitary workers in Indore

A 'hafiz', who entirely memorises and recites the Quran, on Thursday apologised with folded hands for making objectionable remarks against sanitary workers in Indore, a day after a case was registered based on a video of an unidentified man uttering the offensive comments.

In a video message, the hafiz also claimed that his words were "unintentional". However, the State Commission for Safai Karamchari (SCSK), an organisation of conservancy workers, refused to accept his apology and instead sought stern action against him.

On Wednesday, an FIR (first information report) was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sanitation workers during a religious discourse organised in Indore city, the police said.

Earlier, an undated video carrying the objectionable comments made during a speech went viral following which Subhash Dhaulpure, vice-president of the Indore Municipal Corporation's Valmiki Samaj Safai Karamchari Sangh, filed a complaint. The police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Inspector Manish Mishra of Chandan Nagar police station on Thursday said the accused tendering the apology in the latest video has been identified as Shadab Khan, a hafiz. "Unknowingly I spoke such words which are bound to hurt the 'safai karmis' (sanitary workers). I am deeply ashamed of it. I have not said those words intentionally. I apologise with folded hands to all the people of the Valmiki community and the conservancy workers," Khan said in a video message with folded hands. He claimed that his video, based on which a case was registered, was shot during last year's Muharram.

SCSK chairman Pratap Karosiya trashed Khan's apology saying that he spoke against their community intentionally.

"The educated hafiz has deliberately made an objectionable statement against the sanitation workers, which has hurt the honour of the Valmiki community. Therefore, the act of the accused is unpardonable," he told PTI.

He demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused and declared that his community will pursue the case in court.

Meanwhile, a group of sanitary workers protested at Chandan Nagar police station and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the accused. Inspector Mishra said that they were taking action against the hafiz. "Sanitation workers of the Valmiki community are angry over the objectionable words used by the accused. Indore has become number 1 city in the country in cleanliness due to the hard work of these workers," Dhaulpure had said on Wednesday, warning that if the police did not arrest the accused soon, they would stop cleaning the city.

