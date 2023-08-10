Left Menu

Lebanese official says bullets hit defence minister's car near Beirut but no one was hurt

Two bullets hit the car of Lebanons caretaker defence minister on Thursday while he was driving in a convoy near Beirut, a senior security official said. No one was hurt.A senior Lebanese Army official said an investigation was underway to find out if the minister was targeted.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:08 IST
Lebanese official says bullets hit defence minister's car near Beirut but no one was hurt
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Two bullets hit the car of Lebanon's caretaker defence minister on Thursday while he was driving in a convoy near Beirut, a senior security official said. No one was hurt.

A senior Lebanese Army official said an investigation was underway to find out if the minister was targeted. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Defence Minister Maurice Sleem said in a brief statement that nobody was hurt, without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023