Lebanese official says bullets hit defence minister's car near Beirut but no one was hurt

Two bullets hit the car of Lebanon's caretaker defence minister on Thursday while he was driving in a convoy near Beirut, a senior security official said. No one was hurt.

A senior Lebanese Army official said an investigation was underway to find out if the minister was targeted. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Defence Minister Maurice Sleem said in a brief statement that nobody was hurt, without giving further details.

