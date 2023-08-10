Left Menu

Odisha’s Paradip Port creates record in cargo handling

Paradip Port Authority PPA has also handled record 942 vessels in comparison to 812 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:13 IST
Odisha's Paradip Port creates record in cargo handling

Odisha's Paradip Port achieved a major milestone by clocking record cargo throughput of 50.16 MMT on August 8, by exhibiting 6.5% growth over the corresponding period of previous fiscal, official sources said.

An official release said this feat has been achieved by the port in 129 days in the current fiscal compared to 140 days during the previous year. Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has also handled record 942 vessels in comparison to 812 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. PPA chairman PL Haranadh expressed his gratitude and said, ''Together, with the unwavering support of our dedicated workforce and the collective will of our nation, we shall continue to script remarkable success stories for Paradip Port—a story that exemplifies growth, sustainability, and a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.'' Haranadh also congratulated all officers/employees, the user industries, stevedores, steamer agents, trade unions, PPP operators to have their continued faith in the ability of the port to serve them.

