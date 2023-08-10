Buddhist monk found dead in Gaya
PTI | Gaya | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:13 IST
A Buddhist monk was found dead with his body hanging from a tree near a temple in Bihar's Gaya district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Howard David Sanjiv (43), a resident of Panchvati Ashram area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.
"His body was first noticed by locals, who informed the police. A bag, containing an Aadhaar card and a driving licence, was also recovered from the spot," SHO of Bodh Gaya Police Station Rupesh Kumar Sinha told reporters.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
