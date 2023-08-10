Buddhist monk found dead in Gaya

A Buddhist monk was found dead with his body hanging from a tree near a temple in Bihar's Gaya district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Howard David Sanjiv (43), a resident of Panchvati Ashram area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

"His body was first noticed by locals, who informed the police. A bag, containing an Aadhaar card and a driving licence, was also recovered from the spot," SHO of Bodh Gaya Police Station Rupesh Kumar Sinha told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

