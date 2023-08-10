Four held for trying to exchange counterfeit notes in Hyderabad

Four members of a gang who were allegedly trying to exchange fake notes were arrested here and the counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 69 lakh was seized from them, police said on Thursday.

On credible information that four persons were trying to exchange counterfeit notes for original currency notes among the common public, a police team apprehended them at Kalapathar on August 9. The police seized counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 69,04,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Sai Chaitanya said in a press release.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

