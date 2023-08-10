Left Menu

MP: Businessman, two sons held for faking robbery to hoodwink creditors

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:27 IST
MP: Businessman, two sons held for faking robbery to hoodwink creditors
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman and his two sons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly staging a Rs 3 lakh robbery incident to hoodwink creditors, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Prashant Agarwal (55), a hardware businessman from Dewas district, had, in his complaint on August 8, claimed two unidentified men threw chilli powder in his eyes while he was walking along Nemawar road and took away Rs 3 lakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters.

''A probe involving checking of CCTV footage in the area revealed the two men were his sons Yogesh (25) and Aman (20). All three were arrested during the day and the cash and motorcycle used in the fake incident were recovered,'' he said.

Police said Agarwal had lost Rs 2 crore in the share market and was trying to show he was broke so that he would not be hounded by creditors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023