MP: Businessman, two sons held for faking robbery to hoodwink creditors
A businessman and his two sons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly staging a Rs 3 lakh robbery incident to hoodwink creditors, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
Prashant Agarwal (55), a hardware businessman from Dewas district, had, in his complaint on August 8, claimed two unidentified men threw chilli powder in his eyes while he was walking along Nemawar road and took away Rs 3 lakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters.
''A probe involving checking of CCTV footage in the area revealed the two men were his sons Yogesh (25) and Aman (20). All three were arrested during the day and the cash and motorcycle used in the fake incident were recovered,'' he said.
Police said Agarwal had lost Rs 2 crore in the share market and was trying to show he was broke so that he would not be hounded by creditors.
