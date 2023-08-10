Left Menu

Karur Vsysa Bank raises lending rate by 0.15 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:45 IST
Karur Vsysa Bank raises lending rate by 0.15 pc
Private sector Karur Vysya Bank announced a hike in benchmark lending rate by 0.15 per cent to 7.75 per cent even as the Reserve Bank left its key interest rates unchanged for the third straight meeting on Thursday.

The new rate would be effective from August 14, Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The External Benchmark Rate - Repo linked (EBR-R) of the bank would be revised from 9.60 per cent to 9.75 per cent, it said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent with preparedness to act, should the situation so warrant, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier in the day.

''Further, with monetary transmission still underway and headline inflation remaining higher than the 4 per cent target, the MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

