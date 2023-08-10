Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA's son booked in case of assault, kidnap of music firm CEO; 3 arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:49 IST
Shiv Sena MLA's son booked in case of assault, kidnap of music firm CEO; 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in assault and abduction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a music company over a financial dispute, while the son of a Shiv Sena MLA has been also booked in the case, an official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the 38-year-old music company CEO, Rajkumar Singh, was assaulted by a group of persons after they abducted him from his office in suburban Goregaon, he said.

An FIR (first information report) was registered at the Vanrai police station under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, against 16 persons, including Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, in connection with the incident, he said.

CEO Singh was taken to Prakash Surve's office in suburban Dahisar (East), where his son Raj Surve allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra, according to the FIR.

Prakash Surve is the MLA from the Magathane constituency in Mumbai.

During investigation, a police team arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee, along with his two aides, the official said.

Police are investigating the role of his two aides, who are from Bihar, in the abduction-assault episode, he said.

The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.

Search for other accused persons was on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023