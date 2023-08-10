US court rules Goldman Sachs investors can't proceed as a class on crisis-era claims

Goldman Sachs shareholders cannot go forward with a class action alleging the bank misled investors about its business practices ahead of the subprime mortgage crisis, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the bank's statements about its ability to prevent conflicts of interest were not closely linked to Goldman being fined by U.S. authorities in 2010 over misleading marketing materials for a subprime mortgage product.

