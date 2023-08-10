Maharashtra: Woman among two held for molesting girls at training academy

Police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charge of molesting two girls who attended classes at a police training academy at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The arrest was made by the personnel of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Wednesday based on a complaint by the girls, he said. ''The accused, Samadhan Gawade, runs a police training academy at Nalasopara. The two victims were undergoing training at the institute,'' the official of Nalasopara police station said.

It came to light that Gawade molested them inside the classroom and the woman helped him by providing information about the victims, he said. ''Fed up with the harassment, the two girls stopped going to the academy. They informed their family members about it, following which a complaint was lodged,'' the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 345 (wrongful confinement), 354D (stalking) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT as well as the Information Technology Act was registered against the duo, he said. Further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)