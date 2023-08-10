Left Menu

Man held for making 'obscene gestures' at woman at Delhi metro station

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Mandi House metro station here, police said on Thursday. The complainant posted about the incident on X, earlier known as Twitter, following which police contacted her and registered a case, he said.During analysis of the CCTV footage, the victim identified the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:17 IST
Man held for making 'obscene gestures' at woman at Delhi metro station
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Mandi House metro station here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Shivam Sharma. He has done B.Pharma and was presently working in a marketing department of a pharmaceutical company, they said. On Monday, the woman told the police that she was travelling on a metro train from Tughlakabad metro station to Mandi House metro station, a senior police officer said. She de-boarded at Mandi House and was waiting for a friend at platform number-1. The accused, who was at platform number-2, started making objectionable act/gesture at her. The complainant got scared and approached the CISF staff at the station, the officer said.

By the time the CISF staff arrived, the accused boarded the metro and fled. The complainant posted about the incident on X, earlier known as Twitter, following which police contacted her and registered a case, he said.

During analysis of the CCTV footage, the victim identified the accused. The photographs of the accused were also developed. It was found that he de-boarded the metro train at Nangli metro station. Later, it was found that the accused was residing in Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur. Subsequently, he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Goapl Naik said. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal asked the passengers to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling on the metro.

''DMRC views such issues with great seriousness. In this particular case also, all necessary assistance was extended to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused. After receiving the complaint on social media, we immediately contacted the complainant and collected all necessary details. ''Through CCTV footage, the location of the person and his entry to the station was established. It could be traced that he had booked the ticket online and his phone number also could be found. All details were shared with the police that took prompt action and arrested the individual today. DMRC premises are under CCTV surveillance and passengers are requested to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling,'' Dayal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023