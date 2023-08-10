US announces $900K to help Madagascar conduct free, fair, and inclusive elections

The United States government today announced $900,000 to help Madagascar conduct free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections. The money will enhance civil engagement, promote voter education, and strengthen the National Independent Election Commission (CENI).

“Today I am pleased to announce that the United States intends to continue building on our existing support for elections education and outreach in Madagascar,” said U.S. Ambassador Claire A. Pierangelo at the announcement at CENI headquarters. “Working with Congress, the United States plans to provide $400,000 to support civic education activities in Madagascar.”

Alongside the President of CENI Arsène A. Dama and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Representative Natasha van Rijn, Ambassador Pierangelo announced additional financial support to help the government of Madagascar and CENI ensure the 2023 elections are inclusive and reflect the will of the Malagasy people.

“In addition, the United States plans to provide $500,000 to the UNDP Basket Fund to support free and fair elections here in Madagascar,” she said. “These funds will facilitate inclusive participation in the electoral process, ensure CENI is prepared to run elections, support the training of electoral workers, and promote outreach to communities across Madagascar.”

In 2022, the U.S. Government received $1.3 million from the American people to promote free and fair elections in Madagascar through the “Ndao Hifidy” (Let’s Vote) project, implemented by Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA). This 18-month project increases public understanding of democratic principles, voting rights and responsibilities, and citizens’ knowledge of voting procedures. The five-year USAID RINDRA project, launched in 2022 and implemented by UNDP, also contributes to strengthening governance, justice, and civic engagement in Madagascar as part of its $14 million funding total.

Like “mpirahalahy mianala,” the people of the United States walk hand in hand with the people of Madagascar to reinforce transparency and accountability, promote citizen participation in democratic processes, and improve the rule of law.

