ECOWAS chair: no option off table on Niger coup including use of force

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, chair of West African regional bloc ECOWAS, said on Thursday at the close of a summit on a coup in Niger that no option had been taken off the table including the use of force as a last resort.
