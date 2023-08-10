Left Menu

MNS protests over Mira Bhayander MLA's admonition of theatre management after Marathi play's timing gets extended

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:27 IST
MNS protests over Mira Bhayander MLA's admonition of theatre management after Marathi play's timing gets extended
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena held a protest in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district against MLA Geeta Jain for allegedly admonishing the management of a theatre over delay in the start of a play.

MNS activists claimed she shouted at the management of the theatre on Sunday after a Marathi play ended late and a Rajasthani play scheduled after that got delayed.

Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation DMC Kalpita Pimple said the Marathi play's timings got extended due to a technical hitch.

Jain defended herself saying her action was not against Marathi language but only to ensure theatres stick to the schedule and not inconvenience patrons.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiuk submitted a memorandum the the MBMC commissioner and said all efforts must be taken to ensure Marathi plays are protected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023