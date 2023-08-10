CPI (M) delegation visits Haryana's Nuh, Gurugram

An 11-member delegation of CPI (M) leaders visited Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the recent communal violence, the party said in a statement.

The party said that Bajrang Dal members Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi should be arrested immediately and armed squads in the name of cow protection should be banned.

Monu Manesar is a cow vigilante booked earlier by the Rajasthan Police in connection with murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February. A video of Manesar was widely circulated on social media in which he is purportedly saying that he would join the VHP procession in Nuh.

The delegation was led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit bureau member Nilotpal Basu and also included MPs A A Rahim and V Sivadasan and members of party's Haryana secretariat.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31 when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs and later spread to Gurugram and other areas.

''The delegation members visited the places where several shops and other houses were bulldozed. The victims narrated their woes to us. The delegation also interacted with the peace committee members Sidiq Ahmad Meo and Ramzan Chowdhury and met lawyers at the bar and interacted with common citizens,'' Savita, a member of the delegation said in the statement.

''The delegation also visited the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57, Gurugram earlier where the Imam was shot dead. This was the first delegation of the opposition party to visit violence-hit Nuh,'' the statement said.

CPI (M) MPs will raise this whole incident and subsequent harassment by the government in Parliament, it said.

''The delegation demands an impartial investigation of this entire incident [which] should be done under the supervision of the High Court. Strict legal action should be taken against the anti-social elements responsible for this and no innocent should be implicated,'' it said.

The party's delegation also said the the government should give compensation to all those who lost their relatives in the violence.

''Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi should be arrested immediately and armed squads should be banned in the name of cow protection,'' read the statement.

