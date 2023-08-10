Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 10

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Aug 10: * SC says the surrender of Jammu and Kashmir's sovereignty to India was ''absolutely complete'' with the accession of the former princely state in October 1947, and it was ''really difficult'' to say that Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state, was permanent in nature.

* The gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots were a ''crime against humanity'', TMC MP Mahua Moitra told the SC, and accused the Gujarat government of having failed to exercise its constitutional mandate of protecting the rights of women and children by granting remission to 11 convicts in the ''horrendous'' case.

* SC announces the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, litigants, interns and others to register themselves online and request for e-passes to enter the apex court.

