Left Menu

Two new MLCs nominated to AP Legislative Council under Governor's quota

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:35 IST
Two new MLCs nominated to AP Legislative Council under Governor's quota
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday nominated two new members, Karri Padma Sree and Kumbha Ravibabu, to the Legislative Council.

Nazeer nominated them under the Governor's quota upon the completion of the six-year terms of Chadipiralla Sivanatha Reddy and N M D Farooq.

''I, Syed Abdul Nazeer, Governor of AP, hereby nominate the following two persons (Padma Sree & Ravibabu) to be members of APLC,'' said Nazeer in the gubernatorial order.

He nominated them exercising the powers conferred under Article 171 of the Constitution of India.

According to Sections 156 and 157 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, these two MLC seats have to be nominated by the Governor.

The terms of Reddy and Farooq lapsed on July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023