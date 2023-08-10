Left Menu

Maharashtra: Autram Ghat road passing through wildlife sanctuary shut for heavy vehicles

Another 30 staffers have been provided seven police vans for patrolling the stretch, said the release.Heavy vehicles heading to Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district from Aurangabad will now go via Daulatabad T point, Kasabkheda, Shivur Bangla, Talwada and Nandgaon.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:05 IST
Maharashtra: Autram Ghat road passing through wildlife sanctuary shut for heavy vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

A key road on the Autram Ghat passing through the Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary near here in central Maharashtra has been shut for heavy vehicles following an order of the Bombay High Court, an official said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken for wildlife protection and to avoid frequent traffic jams in the Autram Ghat, said a release issued by the Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural).

Heavy vehicles on the busy stretch will be rerouted from Talwada in Aurangabad and Nandgaon in Nashik district. The Aurangabad rural police have deployed personnel and set up barricades to curb the movement of heavy vehicles through the sanctuary, said the release.

The ghat spanning Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra and Jalgaon district in the northern part of the state lies on the National Highway 52 that stretches from Karnataka to Punjab.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Aurangabad bench of the HC recently ordered to stop movement of heavy vehicles in the ghat to ensure wildlife protection in the sanctuary and to avoid traffic jams.

Police have deployed 20 personnel (as many more have been kept in reserve), three cranes and set up barricades to implement the court order. Another 30 staffers have been provided seven police vans for patrolling the stretch, said the release.

Heavy vehicles heading to Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district from Aurangabad will now go via Daulatabad T point, Kasabkheda, Shivur Bangla, Talwada and Nandgaon. The same route will be used by heavy vehicles coming towards Aurangabad from Chalisgaon, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023