Maharashtra: Autram Ghat road passing through wildlife sanctuary shut for heavy vehicles

A key road on the Autram Ghat passing through the Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary near here in central Maharashtra has been shut for heavy vehicles following an order of the Bombay High Court, an official said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken for wildlife protection and to avoid frequent traffic jams in the Autram Ghat, said a release issued by the Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural).

Heavy vehicles on the busy stretch will be rerouted from Talwada in Aurangabad and Nandgaon in Nashik district. The Aurangabad rural police have deployed personnel and set up barricades to curb the movement of heavy vehicles through the sanctuary, said the release.

The ghat spanning Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra and Jalgaon district in the northern part of the state lies on the National Highway 52 that stretches from Karnataka to Punjab.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Aurangabad bench of the HC recently ordered to stop movement of heavy vehicles in the ghat to ensure wildlife protection in the sanctuary and to avoid traffic jams.

Police have deployed 20 personnel (as many more have been kept in reserve), three cranes and set up barricades to implement the court order. Another 30 staffers have been provided seven police vans for patrolling the stretch, said the release.

Heavy vehicles heading to Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district from Aurangabad will now go via Daulatabad T point, Kasabkheda, Shivur Bangla, Talwada and Nandgaon. The same route will be used by heavy vehicles coming towards Aurangabad from Chalisgaon, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)