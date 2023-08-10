Pune: Tushar Gandhi files police complaint against Sambhaji Bhide for 'derogatory' remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Pune city against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation, an official said.

Bhide, known as 'Bhide Guruji' among his followers, is accused of making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage in his speech during a programme in Amravati district in the last week of July.

Following his remarks, first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Amravati and Nashik against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit. Tushar Gandhi, along with advocate Asim Sarode and others visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune city on Thursday and submitted the complaint against Bhide. They sought registration of a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Talking to reporters, Gandhi said, ''Bhide has passed a derogatory statement not just against Bapu, but also made insulting remarks against his family. The state home minister assured strong action, but it seems no action has been taken so far.'' Gandhi said he filed a complaint application after feeling saddened due to the insulting comments made about Mahatma Gandhi and his mother by Bhide.

''Tushar Gandhi is a great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and since the women from Gandhi's lineage were insulted and in that way the present members of the Gandhi family are also insulted. That is why we have sought action against Bhide under section 499 for defamation,'' advocate Sarode said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gil said they have received the application and are seeking legal opinion on the complaint.

Bhide has drawn flak for his controversial comments in the past as well. On August 7, the Navi Mumbai police registered an FIR against Bhide following a complaint for his alleged derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha and social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker.

