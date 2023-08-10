Left Menu

On run from cops, undertrial woman from Nepal held

She had escaped from the judicial lock up through a window after climbing a wall.She had been arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal SSB on April 7, 2021 in Dharchula after being found in possession of 1,440 grams of charas, the SP said. She was later handed over to the police and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:16 IST
On run from cops, undertrial woman from Nepal held
  • Country:
  • India

A woman undertrial from Nepal who had escaped from a judicial lock up here on Sunday was arrested on Thursday along with her accomplice.

Anuska alias Akriti Budathoki (25) was nabbed by the police near Thal market in Simar village early on Thursday morning, Pithoragarh SP Lokendra Singh said at a press conference here.

''The woman had escaped the lock up with the help of an accomplice who has also been arrested,'' he said. She had escaped from the judicial lock up through a window after climbing a wall.

She had been arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on April 7, 2021 in Dharchula after being found in possession of 1,440 grams of charas, the SP said. She was later handed over to the police and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023