MP: SAF constable found dead on railway tracks in Jabalpur

A 28-year-old constable of Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was on Thursday found dead on the railway tracks near Satpula Bridge in Jabalpur city, a police official said.

He was identified as Anurag Ojha, who was presently posted at the Women Crime Cell here, said Ghamapur police station in charge Chandrakant Jha.

''He was residing with his parents in Jabalpur. The cause of death is unknown and a probe is underway,'' Jha added.

