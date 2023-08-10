Left Menu

ED arrests suspended Panchkula special court judge Sudhir Parmar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:32 IST
ED arrests suspended Panchkula special court judge Sudhir Parmar
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested suspended Panchkula special court judge Sudhir Parmar as part of a money laundering investigation against him linked to charges of alleged bribery, official sources said.

The former judge was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Gurugram, near Delhi. He is expected to be produced before a court on Friday and the ED will seek his custodial remand, they said.

The agency had earlier arrested Parmar's nephew Ajay Parmar, two promoters of of real estate company M3M -- Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal -- and Lalit Goyal, owner and MD of another realty group IREO, in this case.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau in April against Sudhir Parmar, the former special CBI and ED judge posted in the special PMLA court in Panchkula, his nephew Ajay Parmar, and Roop Kumar Bansal, the third promoter of the M3M group.

According to the ACB FIR, the ED had said, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmar was showing ''favouritism'' to the accused, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal and IREO's Lalit Goyal in the criminal cases of the ED and other cases of the CBI pending against them in his court.

The ED said in a statement that the ACB FIR stated that ''as per reliable information, instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position and demand and acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused persons in the cases pending in his court were observed (in the judge case)''.

Parmar was suspended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the registration of the ACB case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023