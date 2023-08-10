Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

Last year, the Biden administration withheld $130 million of that total because of Cairo's rights record. "Thousands of Egyptians including journalists, peaceful civil society activists, human rights defenders, and political figures remain detained on politically motivated charges and are often subject to abuse, mistreatment, and medical neglect," said the letter, led by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:58 IST
U.S. lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

A group of Democratic U.S. House of Representatives members urged President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to withhold some military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns.

They join a chorus of lawmakers urging such action ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline. The administration is expected to announce its decision before then. Under U.S. law, about $300 million of the $1.3 billion in foreign military assistance to Egypt is subject to human rights certification each year. Last year, the Biden administration withheld $130 million of that total because of Cairo's rights record.

"Thousands of Egyptians including journalists, peaceful civil society activists, human rights defenders, and political figures remain detained on politically motivated charges and are often subject to abuse, mistreatment, and medical neglect," said the letter, led by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The State Department declined comment on the letter, as is typical for congressional correspondence. The Egyptian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington sees Cairo as an important strategic partner and ally in a tumultuous region and has said repeatedly that it is committed to support its legitimate defense needs. A group of 11 senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Middle East subcommittee, recently sent its own letter urging the administration to withhold the $300 million.

Human rights groups have also urged that funds be withheld.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023