Iran has released five detained Americans from prison -NSC
Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:00 IST
The U.S. has confirmed that Iran has released five detained Americans from prison, although they remain on house arrest and negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing, a National Security Council spokesperson said on Thursday.
