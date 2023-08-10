Left Menu

Haryana govt to pick next DGP from amongst 3 shortlisted IPS officers

A UPSC panel on Thursday shortlisted three Haryana cadre IPS officers from amongst whom the state government would now select the next director general of police, with the incumbent chiefs term ending later this month.The empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission held a meeting at New Delhi, official sources said here.The term of the present Haryana DGP, P K Agrawal ends August 15.Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and state DGP Agrawal, who are the committees members, also attended the meeting.

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:09 IST
Haryana govt to pick next DGP from amongst 3 shortlisted IPS officers
  • Country:
  • India

A UPSC panel on Thursday shortlisted three Haryana cadre IPS officers from amongst whom the state government would now select the next director general of police, with the incumbent chief's term ending later this month.

The empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission held a meeting at New Delhi, official sources said here.

The term of the present Haryana DGP, P K Agrawal ends August 15.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and state DGP Agrawal, who are the committee's members, also attended the meeting. The state government will now have to pick the next DGP from amongst the three shortlisted IPS officers -- R C Mishra, Mohd. Akil, both 1989-batch officers, and Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch).

Sources said that Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is keen to pick Kapur, who is Director General of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines, out of the three shortlisted IPS officers by the UPSC, the state government is to finalise the name of one officer for the appointment of a regular DGP.

A month ago, the state government had sent a proposal containing the names of nine IPS officers to the UPSC for shortlisting the names of three officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023