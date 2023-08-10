CBI arrests Srijan scam 'key accused' Rajni Priya after 6 years

The CBI on Thursday arrested Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS) secretary Rajni Priya, a ''key accused'' in the Rs 1,000 crore scam by the Bihar-based NGO, officials said.

Priya, who was absconding for the last six years, was arrested from Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi, they said. ''The arrested accused (Priya), daughter-in-law of the NGO founder (Manorama Devi) and Secretary of the NGO, is allegedly key accused in the scam and has been absconding since the beginning of investigation. She was declared proclaimed offender by the court,'' a CBI spokesperson said. The Special Judge, CBI cases, Patna had issued a non-bailable warrant against Priya declaring her a proclaimed offender. According to Ghaziabad police, Priya was arrested from Rajendra Nagar colony under the Sahibabad police station area. She was produced before a CBI court and a transit remand for two days was obtained by the CBI to take her to Patna, DCP (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel said.

The agency registered 24 cases since 2017 on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 1,000 crore (approx.) of government funds by fudging records between 2003 and 2014, the officials said. ''The scam came to light after the death of the founder (Devi) of the NGO based at Bhagalpur in Bihar. CBI had taken over the investigation of the cases on the request of the Bihar government. It was alleged that the officials of said NGO entered into conspiracy with officials of various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Bank of India, for diversion of government funds into the accounts of said NGO by using forged documents,'' the spokesperson said. The agency has filed a number of charge sheets in the case in which several persons including a former district magistrate of Bhagalpur have been named as accused. It is alleged that the SMVSS, which was working towards imparting training to women, had pilfered government funds in connivance with the bank officials and state government officials between 2003 and 2014.

There was illegal transfer and misuse of funds from government accounts in Bhagalpur district to accounts of the 'Samiti' through a conspiracy hatched between government officials and office bearers of the NGO, the CBI has alleged. On February 28, the CBI court in Patna had issued attachment warrants against the three accused in the case -- former district magistrate of Bhagalpur K P Ramaiah, his son Amit Kumar and daughter-in-law Rajni Priya.

An initial probe by local police had revealed that the 'Samiti', based at Sabour in Bhagalpur district, allegedly procured chequebooks from banks and forged the signature of the district magistrate to transfer government funds to its account.

The probe had also pointed to the involvement of nationalised banks and government officials in the fraudulent withdrawal of funds in three districts of Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)