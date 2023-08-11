Varanasi court asks media not to report Gyanvapi survey unless information formally shared

The Varanasi district court judge Thursday asked the media not to report developments related to the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque unless information is formally shared with them as the nature of work is sensitive, government advocate Rajesh Mishra said.

The court also asked the ASI team and the two parties to the suit as well as other people concerned not to comment or give information to the media.

According to Mishra, District Judge A K Vishwesh said in his order that the nature of the survey work is sensitive. ASI officers have to submit the report of the survey only before the court, according to the order.

Sharing information about the survey with the media is neither justified nor legal, and all ASI officers are ordered not to share such information with the print, social or electronic media, Mishra said, quoting the order.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the organisation that oversees the management of the Gyanvapi mosque, on Tuesday filed an application in the district court to ban the media coverage of the survey, alleging that misleading news about the ongoing exercise was being spread.

Hearing on the plea was held on Wednesday and the court issued its order on Thursday, Mishra added.

