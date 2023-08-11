Left Menu

Varanasi court asks media not to report Gyanvapi survey unless information formally shared

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:00 IST
Varanasi court asks media not to report Gyanvapi survey unless information formally shared
  • Country:
  • India

The Varanasi district court judge Thursday asked the media not to report developments related to the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque unless information is formally shared with them as the nature of work is sensitive, government advocate Rajesh Mishra said.

The court also asked the ASI team and the two parties to the suit as well as other people concerned not to comment or give information to the media.

According to Mishra, District Judge A K Vishwesh said in his order that the nature of the survey work is sensitive. ASI officers have to submit the report of the survey only before the court, according to the order.

Sharing information about the survey with the media is neither justified nor legal, and all ASI officers are ordered not to share such information with the print, social or electronic media, Mishra said, quoting the order.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the organisation that oversees the management of the Gyanvapi mosque, on Tuesday filed an application in the district court to ban the media coverage of the survey, alleging that misleading news about the ongoing exercise was being spread.

Hearing on the plea was held on Wednesday and the court issued its order on Thursday, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023