Mexico to set up digital tracking of fentanyl precursor chemicals - foreign minister

Mexico is setting up a digital tracking system for fentanyl precursor chemicals as well as controls at ports of entry, Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Thursday.

The move is part of trilateral cooperation with the United States and Canada, Barcena added in an event in Washington, DC as part of her first official visit to the United States as foreign minister.

