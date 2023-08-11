Iran confirms release of U.S.-Iranian citizens from jail under a swap deal

Iran confirmed the release of American-Iranian dual nationals from Tehran's Evin prison under a prisoner exchange deal between Tehran and Washington, its mission to the United Nations said on Thursday according to state media.

"Under the deal mediated by a third country, five Iranians jailed in the United States will be released and Iran's frozen funds in South Korea will be unblocked and transferred to Qatar," it said, according to state news agency IRNA. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)