Mexico to set up digital tracking of fentanyl precursors - foreign minister

Mexico has vowed to crack down on precursor chemicals coming into the country, where they are used to produce the deadly opioid fentanyl which is then often smuggled to the United States. Barcena said the substances often reach Mexico in shipments such as small packages that are difficult to trace.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:42 IST
Mexico is developing a digital tracking system for fentanyl precursor chemicals, including methods to detect the substances at Mexico's coastal ports and border crossing points, Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Thursday.

"We are pulling together a digital tracking system that is very sophisticated," Barcena said, speaking at an event in Washington during her first U.S. visit as foreign minister, a post she was appointed to in June. Mexico has vowed to crack down on precursor chemicals coming into the country, where they are used to produce the

deadly opioid fentanyl which is then often smuggled to the United States.

Barcena said the substances often reach Mexico in shipments such as small packages that are difficult to trace. "The first thing we're going to do is control the precursors of the synthetic drugs," she said, without providing further details.

