Left Menu

Fresh suit in Mathura court in Krishna Janambhumi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:48 IST
Fresh suit in Mathura court in Krishna Janambhumi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute
  • Country:
  • India

After the transfer of more than a dozen of Shri Krishna Janambhumi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute suits to the Allahabad High court, a plea to declare that the entire Srikrishna Janmabhumi premises belongs to petitioner deities has been filed in a court here.

''It has been prayed to pass the order that entire premises of Srikrishna Janmabhumi Mathura belongs to petitioner deities, and against the defendants including the entire Muslim community of Mathura,'' Sanjai Gaur, district government counsel (civil), said.

He said the suit has been filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura. ''In the representative suit, five Muslims representing the entire Muslim community have been included,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023