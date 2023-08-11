Fresh suit in Mathura court in Krishna Janambhumi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute

After the transfer of more than a dozen of Shri Krishna Janambhumi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute suits to the Allahabad High court, a plea to declare that the entire Srikrishna Janmabhumi premises belongs to petitioner deities has been filed in a court here.

''It has been prayed to pass the order that entire premises of Srikrishna Janmabhumi Mathura belongs to petitioner deities, and against the defendants including the entire Muslim community of Mathura,'' Sanjai Gaur, district government counsel (civil), said.

He said the suit has been filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mathura. ''In the representative suit, five Muslims representing the entire Muslim community have been included,'' the official said.

