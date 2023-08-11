US, Mexican officials vow increased cooperation to stop trafficking in guns, drugs -White House
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, in a meeting in Washington, committed to increase cooperation on preventing arms trafficking and cutting the flow of illegal drugs, the White House said on Thursday.
