Panama Canal reduces booking slots to ease bottleneck of ships without transit reservations

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 01:35 IST
The Panama Canal has implemented a temporary restriction that will cut available passage slots for booked vessels, which it expects will ease a bottleneck of ships that are waiting around the waterway to pass without reservation.

The restriction, disclosed to customers on Tuesday and that will remain in effect through Aug. 21, affects the Canal's old locks, used by smaller vessels. Transit through the largest locks will remain unaltered, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

