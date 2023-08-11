Left Menu

NZ intelligence aware of ongoing activity linked to China intelligence services

11-08-2023
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's intelligence service is aware of ongoing activity in and against New Zealand and its home region that is linked to China's intelligence services, it said in a report released on Friday.

"This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand," the report, authored by the New Zealand Security Intelligence service, said.

It added the international security environment in which New Zealand operates is now more challenging and less predictable than has been the case in recent decades.

