US to hold Niger military junta accountable for detained leader's safety, Blinken says
The United States will hold the junta that took power in Niger accountable for the safety of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger," Blinken said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department.
