China coast guard says held maritime enforcement drills with Russia, South Korea

China's coast guard held joint drills with its counterparts from Russia and South Korea from Aug. 7 to 10, according to an official statement from the China side.

Maritime law enforcement from countries including Russia and South Korea took part in the annual North Pacific coast guard drills in eastern Chinese city Ningbo, the Chinese coast guard said in the statement on Friday. The drills targeted drug trafficking at sea.

