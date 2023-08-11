Ukraine downs one out of four Russian hypersonic missiles in air strike - military
The Ukrainian air force shot down one out of four hypersonic missiles fired by Russia on Friday at a military airfield in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, the military said. "One X-47 (hypersonic) missile was destroyed within the Kyiv region. The rest hit near the airfield.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 17:07 IST
"One X-47 (hypersonic) missile was destroyed within the Kyiv region. The rest hit near the airfield. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and one of the missiles hit a residential area," it said on the Telegram messaging app.
