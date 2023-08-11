Gangster involved in Moga murder case nabbed

Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested a gangster who was the key shooter in a murder case in Moga, officials said.

Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Dalewalia was nabbed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Moga Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

A pistol with five cartridges was recovered from his possession, police said.

Dalewalia, a resident of Dalewal village in Jalandhar, is a member of the Goru Bacha gang. Three other shooters involved in the murder of Santokh Singh, who was killed in his house in Moga on July 16, were earlier arrested by police.

DGP Yadav said a team of AGTF under the overall supervision of additional DGP Promod Ban along with Moga Police arrested Dalewalia from the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar following reliable intel inputs.

The accused has been convicted in four criminal cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case at Goraya in 2016, he added.

Assistant Inspector General, AGTF, Sandeep Goel said Dalewalia and Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha are the masterminds behind this gruesome murder. Further investigations in the case are on, he added.

